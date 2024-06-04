19,316 Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 15,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,920. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

