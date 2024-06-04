198,592 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,318,000. ASML makes up 3.1% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $14.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $950.81. The company had a trading volume of 691,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $936.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $863.53. The firm has a market cap of $375.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

