255,718 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.60% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 117.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 43.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average is $208.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.