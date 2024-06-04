32,020 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 436,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 145,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

MTB opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.