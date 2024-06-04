3,739 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

