6,813 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

