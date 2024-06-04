72,308 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.4 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

