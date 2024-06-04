77,294 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Zillow Group makes up about 0.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 445,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

