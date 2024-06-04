AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

