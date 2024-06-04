Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $108.11 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $108.11 million and $3.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,726.13 or 1.00001032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00110084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10278606 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,059,973.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

