ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.13.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
