ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.13.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

