Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,657. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

