Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 326,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,630. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.