Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 87,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 139,787 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,213,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 699,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,253. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.