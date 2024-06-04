Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,636. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

