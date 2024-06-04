AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises 5.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $80,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AeroVironment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $201.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,997. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $144.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

