AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$134,480.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,480.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.28. 18,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

