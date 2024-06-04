AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$134,480.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,480.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.28. 18,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
