AJ Bell plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 386.60 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.83.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.63) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.74) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at AJ Bell

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.04), for a total value of £467,670 ($599,192.83). In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($599,192.83). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.96), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,229.34). 30.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.