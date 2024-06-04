Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Position Lowered by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.50% of Alignment Healthcare worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.
In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
