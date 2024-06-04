AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 21st

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

