AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,873.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,108,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,411,505.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,171 shares of company stock worth $1,090,152.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

