Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.61. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter worth $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.