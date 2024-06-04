Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 427,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 77,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Altria Group by 415.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after buying an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

