Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMBA opened at $55.41 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

