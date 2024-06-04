Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $34.90. Ameresco shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 31,223 shares.

Specifically, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $110,892 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.