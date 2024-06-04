American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

American Water Works stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 171,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,584. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.