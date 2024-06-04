Amphenol Stock to Split on Wednesday, June 12th (NYSE:APH)

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) are going to split on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $138.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $121,133,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

