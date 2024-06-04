Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$157.00 to C$159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$136.00.

5/10/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00.

4/5/2024 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$140.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

RY traded down C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$147.51. The company had a trading volume of 253,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,667. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

