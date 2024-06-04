Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$53.56

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

AIF stock opened at C$47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

