Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) PT at $26.67

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

