Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$4.95

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,911 shares of company stock worth $215,270. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

