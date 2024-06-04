Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LENSAR and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 271.49%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than LENSAR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $44.50 million 1.19 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.94 Apyx Medical $52.35 million 1.10 -$18.71 million ($0.66) -2.52

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67% Apyx Medical -45.20% -76.16% -32.98%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats LENSAR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

