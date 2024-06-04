Analyzing PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and First National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.40 billion 3.30 $144.66 million $2.88 31.56 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 12.93

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. First National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Financial pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 10.94% 10.48% 1.96% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Financial Services and First National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $97.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. First National Financial has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.71%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National Financial is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats First National Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.