Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

ANNX traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 45,477,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,255. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

