Anson Capital Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS VUSB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,554 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.