Anson Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,341,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $7.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.48. 300,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

