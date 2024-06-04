APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. APA has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

