APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $15.53 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $62,642,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

