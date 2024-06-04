APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $6.23 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 71.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

