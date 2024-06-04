APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $4.89 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

