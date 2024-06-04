APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

