Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.