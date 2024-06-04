Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RKDA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

