Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Arcadia Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,012. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

