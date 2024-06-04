Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,689 shares of company stock worth $8,464,617 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

