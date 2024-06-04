ArchPoint Investors Sells 27,150 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

ArchPoint Investors trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,117,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,924. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

