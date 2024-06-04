Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $14,041,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

