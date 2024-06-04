Asana’s (ASAN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

