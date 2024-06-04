Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $135.31 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after acquiring an additional 211,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

