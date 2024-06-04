AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 2,222,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,676. The firm has a market cap of $247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.